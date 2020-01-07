WATERFORD, MS -- Pauline Culver Russom, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 07, 2020, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday 10:00 am until service.

