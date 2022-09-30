Pontotoc — Charla Frances Ruth Austin, 103, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2022, at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc, MS. She was born on December 8, 1918, to James "Jim" Andrew and Verlen "Bubber" Eva Easley Ruth in Falkner, MS. She was active well into her 90s and was born the year WW1 ended, lived through the depression, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, and Iraq War. She was a 1939 graduate of Vardaman High School. On weekends, Charla Frances and her sister, Virginia, would clear the dance hall in Pontotoc and they would dance to the jitterbug together. She married Loss Andrew Austin. She had one son, Robert Larry Poole, Sr. She worked as an assistant at South Pontotoc School, which she loved, the Shirt Factory in Pontotoc for many years, and then Comfort Care in Pontotoc, for 21 years, before retiring. A long-time member of West Heights Baptist Church, she loved gardening, flowers, watching TV, listening to gospel music, cooking, reading the newspaper, spending time with family, dancing, shopping on QVC, and talking about the old days. Charla was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert Larry Poole, Sr.; her husband; 3 sisters, Essie Ruth(Richard), Pontotoc, Agnes Ruth Gillespie(Theo), Vardeman, and Virginia Ruth Houpt(Alvis), Pontotoc; 2 brothers, A.W. Ruth(Mary Emily), Pontotoc, and James Robert Ruth(Rachel Stroup Ruth), Pontotoc; Survivors include her 4 grandchildren, Larry Poole, Jr.(JoAnne Orr), Tammy Jean Poole Fauver(Brandon), Michael Poole, and Michelle Poole Roberts(Ryan); 9 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Wannie, Vera, Glenda, and Jean; nephews, Jerry and Jimmy; and a host of cousins, friends, and family. Funeral Services will be Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 4PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will begin at 1PM and continue to service time on Sunday.
