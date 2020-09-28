SALTILLO -- Chad Ruth, 43, passed away Sunday, September 06, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 7PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 29, 5PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.

