James Ruth, Jr., 88, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00am at Living Word & Praise Church, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 4-6 pm, Walkthru at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Verona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook@N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.