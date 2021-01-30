Anna Laura Davis Rutherford, 98, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Tippah County Health & Rehab. in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday February 1, 2021 1:00 PM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday February 1, 2021 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at West Ripley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

