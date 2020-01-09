Charley J. (Chuck) Rutherford, 66, was born on May 30, 1953 to Lula J. Rutherford and the late Ozell Rutherford. He departed his earthly life on January 4, 2020 at his home in Blue Mountain, MS.He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Lula J. Rutherford of Blue Mountain, MS; son, Joseph (Missy) Foster of New Albany, MS; brother, Ellie H. (Tonnie) Rutherford of Peoria, IL; three sisters, Jean (Michael) Love of Pontotoc, MS, Joan (Larry) Williams of Pontotoc, MS, and Mary Rucker of Blue Mountain, MS; one very special grandson, Joshua Foster; four granddaughters: Mykailla, Promyss, Meayesha, and Dekendre Foster; five aunts: Sarah Rutherford of Blue Mountain, MS, Sallie Rutherford of Ripley, MS; Maurice Spears and Mary A. Turner of New Albany, MS, and Aleane Johnson of Columbus, MO; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Academy Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
