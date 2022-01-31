Emily Alice Rutherford, 96, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. She was born February 10, 1925, to Alfred and Allie Smith. She was a member of First Baptist Church and Booneville Homemakers Club. She enjoyed yardwork, sewing and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Lynn Jones and Bro. Jason Reed officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Joe (Shirley) Rutherford; four daughters, Ann Floyd, Joy (Manfred) Saylors, Kay (Tom) Duke and Judy (Bill) Eastin; seven grandchildren, Nancy (Denver) Dawson, Regina (Ben) Pethal, Paul (Shannon) Saylors, John Saylors, Tommy (Christine) Duke, Joseph (Kelly) Duke and Sarah (Nick) Harvey; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by, her husband, W.S. Rutherford in 2007; three brothers, Julius Smith, Andrew Smith and Randle Smith; and one son-in-law, Jerry Floyd. Pallbearers are Manfred Saylors, Robert Rutherford, Bill Eastin, Denver Dawson, Ben Pethal, Tom Duke, Tommy Duke and Joseph Duke. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
