RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA -- Gil Dean Rutherford, 63, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Riverside, Private Burial . Services will be on Saturday at Flatwood Grove Cemetery Blue Mountain . Visitation will be on Saturday May 30, 2020 a walk thru 11:00 - 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany.

