Joe Morris Rutherford, 77, was born May 3, 1943 to the late Ellis Rutherford and the late Ella B. Parks Rutherford in Alcorn County. He departed this life on December 22, 2020 at the New Albany Health and Rehab Center in New Albany, MS. Joe Morris was a loving kind person who enjoyed having a good time. He leaves to cherish his memories one stepson; Wade Crane of Blue Mountain, MS . Three sisters; Lillie Mae (John) Edgeston, Ellie Mae Johnson of Ripley, MS and Shirley Ann Rutherford of Cotton Plant, MS, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside service will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 11:00 am with visitation at 10:30 until start of service at Palestine M.B. Church Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
