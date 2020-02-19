BLUE MOUNTAIN -- Harvey Lee Rutherford Jr, 65, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12 pm at New Birth Community Church In New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at United House of Prayer in Blue Mountain. Burial will follow at Rutherford Cemetery.
