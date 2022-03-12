Miss Mary Jean Rutherford, 86, departed this life for her eternal home at her residence in Tupelo on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born April 23, 1935 in Webb City, Missouri to the late John Edward Rutherford and Martha Rose Hare Rutherford, she attended the public schools there and graduated from Webb City High School. After attending the local Junior College in Joplin, she received her BS Degree in Medical Technology from Northwestern University in Chicago. She later earned a MA degree in Education from Drury University in Springfield, Mo. Professor Rutherford spent the remainder of her life either teaching or serving as program manager for Med Tech programs in Chicago, St. Louis, and Springfield. She retired 17 years ago after a distinguished career as Head of the Medical Technology Program at Arkansas State University-Jonesboro. Professor Rutherford was called upon to attend numerous accreditation visits around the country to assess college Med Tech Programs. An avid reader and collector of fine literature, Professor Rutherford enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad, loved crocheting, collected nesting dolls and photography. After moving to Tupelo, she became a member of the Golden Oldies LLC Estate Sales owned by her sister, Dorothy Golden. Funeral services will be private to the family. There will be a time of visitation and celebration of her life from 5PM-6PM Monday at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, which is honored to be serving their friends. Miss Rutherford is survived by her beloved sister, Dorothy Golden and her husband, Dennis of Tupelo; 2 neices, Heidi Hehner (Chris) of St. Louis and Sarah Mrosko (Matt) of Edinburg, VA; 4 nephews William "Scooter" Niccum of St. Louis, Jason Golden of Tupelo, Aaron Golden (Emily) of Saltillo and Alex Golden (Mili) of Pueblo, Co. and their families. With grateful hearts the family would like to acknowledge Cheryl Gill, Marsha Chewe, and Connie Kingsley for their compassionate care of Miss Rutherford. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joann Rutherford Johnson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tupelo Humane Society P.O. BOX 2143 Tupelo, MS 38803 Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
