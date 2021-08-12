Phillip M. Rutherford, 57, passed away on August 9, 2021 in Birmingham, AL. He was born in Blue Mountain, MS to the late Charles Rutherford and Sallie Rutherford. He grew up in Ripley, MS., and graduated from Ripley High School. He attended Northeast Junior College. He was employed at Bench Craft, Ashley Furniture and lastly Dirt Cheap. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother; Sallie Rutherford. Five children; Latoya (Aaron) Harden, Rita Rutherford, Norrisa Rutherford, Breaya Gils and Gill Travonce. One sister: Minnie (WD) Wade, three brothers: Sammie Lee Rutherford, Willie James Rutherford, and Bennie Rutherford all of Ripley, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, August 13, 2021 from 6p-8p at Foster and Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 am at Ripley Cemetery, Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state 30 minutes prior to service. Face coverings are recommended. To view and sign the guest registry, please visitwww.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.