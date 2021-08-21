Sara Lynn Rutherford, 67, died Friday August 20, 2021 after a sudden illness at NMMC in Tupelo. Sara was born September 29, 1953 to Herbert Lee Criddle and Mildred Phillips Criddle of Okolona. She married the love of her life, James Rutherford Sr. in 1970; they shared 50 years together. Sara was a ward secretary for NMMC and also a homemaker. Sara enjoyed traveling to different craft shows with Jimmy but her greatest joy was her family. Sara leaves behind her devoted husband, Jimmy Rutherford; three children, Jim Rutherford (Britni) of Shannon, Leslie Franklin (Jason) of Ripley, and Lee Rutherford (Lisa) of Shannon; eight grandchildren (Bailey, Shelby, Hanna, Ana Grace, Gracey, Micah, Tripp, and Tanner); five great-grandchildren, Rutherford, Charlee Grace, Rivers, Penelope, and Elliot); and three sisters and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grand-daughter. A private service honoring her life was held on August 21, 2021. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors were in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
