Thelma Goodwin Rutherford passed away at the age of 90 at the Tippah County Hospital on April 4, 2022. She was born to Thomas V. Goodwin and Lucy V. Goodwin in New Site, MS on February 16, 1932. She graduated from Mississippi State University, was a retired School Teacher for North Tippah School District and was a member of Christ Methodist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the service starts at 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will be at Little Hope Cemetery. Thelma is survived by one daughter Tammy R. Sharplin (Tony) of Ripley, MS; one granddaughter: Summer Sharplin Witt (Elliott) of Ripley, MS. She is preceded in death by her husband: Glee Rutherford; parents: Thomas V. Goodwin and Lucy V. Goodwin; one brother: Joseph Randle Goodwin. Officiating will be: Dr. Jack Bennett and Bro. Ron Sweeney. Pallbearers will be: Ken McCoy, Jason Nix, Allan Kennedy, Jim Wallace, Kenneth Henry, Sherron Barron. Honorary Pallbearers are: Her Nephews, Billy Jones, Robert Henry, Oliver Mitchell. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, Mississippi www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
