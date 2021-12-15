It is with great sadness that her family announces the passing of Barbara Hutcheson Rutia, following a long battle with an extended illness. She was 67 when she was called to enter her Heavenly home. Born Barbara Louise Hutcheson to her parents, Elmer and Margaret Gable Hutcheson, she lived in the Tupelo area most of her life. Barbara attended school at Plantersville and graduated from Shannon High School with the class of 1973. She attended Itawamba Junior College and was a committed Pharmacy Technician to her patients at the West Main Wal-Mart for many years. She married her loving husband, Jesus Rutia on September 23, 1995, and they spent 26 years making happy memories together. Upon retirement, Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her great-nieces and nephew, traveling with her closest friends, and enjoying time at home with her little dog, Sissy Ann. She was a member of East Heights Baptist Church, and one of her many missions was sewing and making needed items with the Ladies Sewing Ministry. To know her was to love her, and her infectious personality made her a friend and confidant to all. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Julius and Vera Gable of Tupelo; paternal grandparents, Felix and Effie Hutcheson of Guntown; and parents, Elmer and Margaret Hutcheson of Plantersville. She is survived by her beloved husband, Jesus Rutia; dedicated son, Billy Crumpton; and loving daughter-in-law, Vicki Storey Crumpton. Among her survivors are her two loyal sisters, Sharon Sheffield (Elliot) and Renee Morris (Michael); nephews, Wesley Stokes (Maia), Jonethan Morris (Jessica), and Jeremy Morris (Callie); and great-nieces and nephew, Laura Kate Morris, Carol Ann Morris, Mary Allen Morris, Bennett Morris, and Lottie Morris. Arrangements have been made with W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors of Tupelo. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo, with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. in the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Burial will be in Plantersville Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers are the East Heights Baptist Church Ladies Sewing Ministry. Memorials may be made to the East Heights Baptist Church Ladies Sewing Ministry, http://www.eastheights.org/give-now. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.