William Stovall "Bill" Rutland, E-5, United States Navy, Retired, 82, died at Sanctuary Hospice House on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, after an extended illness. He was born in Pontotoc, MS on September 27, 1937, to Hobson Bentley "H.B." Rutland and Annis Stovall Rutland. He grew up in East Tupelo where his family made many contributions and where he was known as "Rut". He attended the Tupelo Public Schools and was among the graduating class of 1955. With a strong value of patriotism and love of Country instilled by his parents, Rut joined the U. S. Navy and served three tours of duty during the Vietnam War. He saw service on the USS Roosevelt primarily as well as the USS Antietam. He obtained several medals in his distinguished military career including National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Metal "Fifth Award" for service ending Jan. 5, 1974, Vietnam Service Medal and Air Crew Wings, among others. A Methodist, Rut returned to his roots on Rutland Drive in Tupelo after military service and worked for Tecumseh and JESCO before retiring. A self-avowed metal worker including expert skills in welding and soldering, Rut loved spending time in his shop making and repairing "things". A strong willed, often salty independent soul, Rut always thought his jokes were funny whether you did or not! He loved to fish, play with his dogs and watch his favorite TV shows. A service celebrating his life, with full Naval honors will be at 10 AM Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. David Hamilton officiating. Private burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7PM Tuesday and from 9 AM-service time on Wednesday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. Rut is survived his wife of over fifty years, Louise Rutland of Tupelo; his daughters, Susan Kay Sheffield (Danny) of Tupelo, Constance Marie Bradley of Fernando, FL, Annis Marie Newell (Jim) of Hardeeville, SC and Lisa Higgins (David) of Saltillo; his brother Ricky Rutland (Carol) of Dorsey; and his sister, Gail Geno (Marlon) of Tupelo; five Grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Rut was preceded in death by his parents, his son, William "Bill" Stovall Rutland, Jr. and his son-in-law Jack Bradley. Pallbearers will be Danny Sheffield, Jr., Tyler Higgins, Justin Higgins, Chase Sheffield, Nickolas Sheffield, C.J. Allen and Bryson Allen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Rut's name to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 10 AM, Wednesday and thereafter by going to www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
