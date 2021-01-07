Betty Zane McCullough Rutledge went to meet her Creator, Master, and Savior on January 6, 2021. Betty was born February 19, 1938 to Virgil and Eunice Rexstraw McCullough of the Cherry Creek Community of Pontotoc County. Betty attended Ecru High School and she was united in marriage on November 3, 1956 to James Huey Rutledge of the Hurricane Community of Pontotoc County. James and Betty made their home in Memphis, TN and moved back to Union County in 1971. Betty was an elementary teacher, social worker, and office secretary. She was devoted to her husband's pastoring of some 50 years. They served God in six counties in the Baptist faith: Pontotoc, Union, Lee, Monroe, Winston, and Itawamba. Betty was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory. A loving mother, grandmother, a remarkable cook, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and extended family. She was a fun-loving lady who loved to laugh. Betty and James traveled most of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. They made their home in Amory after retiring from full-time pastoring. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Meadowood Baptist Church with Dr. Lloyd Sweatt and Rev. James Rutledge officiating. Private burial will be in the Haughton Memorial Park. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Betty leaves to cherish her loving memories her husband of 65 years, Rev. James Huey Rutledge; a son, Kirk Rutledge (Rhonda) of Iuka; a daughter, Donna Williams (Larry) of Amory; grandchildren, Casey Rutledge (Dana) of Tupelo, Alston Parker (Megan) of Fair Hope, AL, Kelby Williams (Lindley) of Amory, Zack Rutledge (Kaylah) of Mooreville, and Leah Houston (Jeremy) of Cherokee, AL; extended family, Samantha Thompson (Dusty) of Fulton; brother, Keith McCullough (Mary) of Ecru; a sister-in-law, Annette Smith of the Hurricane Community; a number of great grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Virgil and Eunice McCullough; brother, Ralph McCullough; and a sister, Jerldine Young. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at Meadowood Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Meadowood Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
