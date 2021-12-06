Torrie Madison Rutledge, 19, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford. She was born November 30, 2002 in Oxford to Randy Joe Rutledge and Amy Fay Chism Rutledge. She will always be their "baby girl." She was very joyful and was always smiling. She loved everyone and never met a stranger. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Pinedale. She is survived by her parents, Randy Joe Rutledge and Amy Fay Chism Rutledge; two sisters, Ashley Joe Rutledge and Brittney Nicole Rutledge; one brother, Ashton Ronald Dale Rutledge; her grandmother, Linda Chism; her uncle, Rodney Windham; her aunt, Ashley Campbell; four nieces, Hayden Nichole Rutledge, Hallie Irene Williams, Harper Kay Williams and Clayleigh Joyce Williams; and a nephew, Ronnie Joe Rutledge. She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Dominic Noble "Nick" Rhynes; her grandparents, Billy Rutledge, Jane Rutledge, and Ronald Dale Chism and her cousin, Ronnie Rutledge. Pallbearers will be Terry Potts, Frank Rutledge, Tristen Williams, Austin Jamison, Kylan Thompson and Matt Cooper. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephew. Visitation will be Tuesday, December7, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. and on Wednesday from 12:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
