William "Brian" Rutledge, 53, resident of the Etta community, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Memorial Service for Mr. Rutledge will be announced at a later date. Born June 13, 1968 in Union County to the late Will and Martha Sue Potts Rutledge, he was a graduate of West Union High School and later became a truck driver for Swift Trucking and Big M. A man with a large personality, Mr. Rutledge will be remembered for his cooking skills, and sharing time with family and friends. He always enjoyed his trips to the beach and would do anything for a Whataburger and Starbucks. Those left to cherish his memories include three brothers, Terry Potts (Cindy), Doug Rutledge (Christy) both of Etta and Brandon Rutledge of Tupelo, a host of nieces and nephews and his special canine companion "Arrowhead". Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by his life partner Paul McGregor. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rutledge Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
