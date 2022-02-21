Frances Yvonne Bethany Ryals died peacefully at the home of her daughter, Cindy Pierce, on February 16, 2022. Born on April 8, 1937, in a small community outside Okolona, MS, Frances spent her early years in Okolona, later settling on the Gulf Coast, relocating to Tupelo after Hurricane Katrina, then returning to Pascagoula in 2016. A deeply spiritual and genuinely kind person, Frances leaves a powerful legacy of unconditional love, compassion, and forgiveness; steadfast devotion to family; tenacity during the hard times; humor and laughter, smiles and song; and respect for the humanity and dignity of all people. She was a Christian in the true sense of the word. Intensely curious throughout her life, Frances treasured reading and any opportunity to learn. And, without question, she was a joyful gardener who reveled in the natural world. Left to treasure her legacy and their memories are her daughters Brenda (Bryan) Hilliard (Black Mountain, NC) and Cindy (Steve) Pierce (Pascagoula, MS); sisters, Jean Homan (Okolona, MS), Christine Bethany (Memphis, TN), and Dot Gann (Tupelo, MS); daughter-in-law Jackie White; four granddaughters, Jennifer (Matt) Thweatt, Stephanie Williams (Lawrence Vito), Brooke (Brad) Minton, and April (Donnie) Finch; step-grandson Jessie (Olivia) Goff; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many friends, including special friends at Bayside Village. She was preceded in death by her mother Mable Ozell Robbins, father Calvin Bethany, husband Manson Rayford Ryals, sons Joseph (Jody) White and David White, sister Elaine Goldsby, and granddaughter Amanda Mayberry. Her daughters would like to thank Rachel Chandler, Pascagoula Public Library Outreach Coordinator, and Teresa Creel of Home Instead—both of whom provided caring service to Frances that recognized her as a person and not simply a client. Frances will be profoundly missed by all those who cherish her. Her family will hold a private graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Shannon, MS, on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11am. Reverend Jonathan Blackburn will preside. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial donation to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Jean Homan, 112 N. Gatlin Street, Okolona, MS 38860, or to Friends of the Pascagoula Library (designated for Homebound/Senior Outreach), 3214 Pascagoula Street, Pascagoula, MS 39567. For those who wish to honor her memory otherwise, please offer an act of selfless kindness to others—just as Frances herself did all throughout her precious life. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel are honored to serve their friends.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.