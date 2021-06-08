Bobby Lee Ryan (85) went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 while surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born on June 22, 1935 in Hopewell, MS to the late Vinnie and Vera Miller Ryan. Bobby went to Wheeler School and Northeast. He worked at Kroger for 18 years before taking over the family farm. He retired from farming in 1997. He served on the board at Farm Bureau. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Booneville. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and watching westerns. Services are 6 pm Thursday, June 10, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Reed and Dr. Lynn Jones officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-6 pm in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Bobby is survived by his wife of almost 64 years, Billye Sue Strange Ryan; his children, Mark Ryan (Laura), Suzanne Murphy (Pat), Mitch Ryan (Ann) and Jennifer Jackson (Michael Joe); his grandchildren, Audrey Bullard (Russ), Madison Ryan, Craig Murphy (Angela), Tyler Ryan (Courtney), Jordan Ryan (Kathryn), Lacy Dean (Justin) and Jon-Michael Jackson (Lindsey); his great-grandchildren, Jake & Evie Bullard, Mady Grace & Macy Murphy, Truman & Henry Ryan, Rose Dean and Jon-Cullen Jackson; his brother, Ted Ryan (Sherry); his sisters-in-law, Wanda Anderson, Amanda Murphy (Lonnie) and Peggy Ryan and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Nelson Ryan and R.V. Junior Ryan. Pallbearers will be Bobby's grandsons; Craig Murphy, Russ Bullard, Tyler Ryan, Justin Dean, Jordan Ryan and Jon-Michael Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Berea Sunday School Class. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude or Rosemary's Home of Hope at surrender@att.net Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.