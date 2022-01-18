Jimmie Dale Ryan, 86, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the NMMC. He worked at American Motors in Kenosha, Wisc. for 10 years, Penn Tire in Tupelo for 8 years and he retired from Delta in Tupelo 1997 after 24 years of service. He enjoyed yard work, going to Hardee's for breakfast, eating out and especially spending time with his family. He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Randy Wood officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Garden Cemetery. He is survived by (3) daughters, Teresa Greene, Tammi Whatley, and Rhonda Horn; son, Randy Ryan (Debra); grandsons, Evan Greene and Blake Ryan; granddaughters, Molly Rock, Adreonna Spann, Miranda Ryan, Taylor Turner and Mallory Ryan; great-grandchildren, Chad Burleson, Junior Turner, Connor Rock, Baley Turner and Keegan Higgins; brother, Curtis (Effie) Ryan; sister, Betty Lou Mink and a twin sister, Margaret Lindley; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Gertrude Glover Ryan; sisters, Ruby Lee and Genell Ryan; brothers, Eugene Ryan, George Holland Ryan, Raymond Ryan and Stanley Ryan; grandson, Chad Greene. Pallbearers will be Mike Mink, Evan Greene, Gary Ryan, Phil Ryan, Blake Ryan and Richie Arnold. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time @ 2:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
