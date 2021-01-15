Nelson Ryan Wheeler - Stanley Nelson Ryan, 87, passed away at the NMMC from complications of the corona virus on Friday, January 15, 2021. He enjoyed deer hunting, working in his yard and garden. He was a longtime educator and administrator for the Prentiss County School System. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in the Korean conflict. Due to the corona virus, a private service and burial was held Friday afternoon, January 15, 2021 at Prentiss Memorial Gardens. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. He is surived by his wife of 68 years, Peggy McCoy Ryan of Wheeler; daughter, Carolyn Brown (Larry) of Wheeler; brothers, Ted Ryan (Sherry) of Hope Well and Bobby Ryan (Billye Sue) of Booneville; grandchildren, Ryan Brown of Louisiana and Emily DeVoss (Gary) of Baldwyn; great-grandchildren, Kate Brown, Brody DeVoss and Gage DeVoss; host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vinnie and Vera Miller Ryan and a brother, Junior Ryan. Please make memorials to a charity of your choice in our loved ones memory. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
