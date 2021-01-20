On January 5, 2021, Miriam Riddle, known to family and friends as "Bill", passed away at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL. She was born January 7, 1929, to Chester and Adell Johnson in Paden, MS. She was a graduate of Tishomingo High School. Mrs. Riddle was a talented seamstress, and enjoyed mending and sewing clothes for her family and doing cross stitched items. She also enjoyed spending timey with family, especially grands and great grands, and being involved with her church. She was a member of Crestwood Baptist Church in Booneville, MS. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Magnolia Gardens Cemetery in Biggersville, MS with Rev. Chuck Boxx officiating. Due to the Pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Ryan Crouse (David) of Auburn, AL; step-daughter, Jennie Riddle of Madison, AL; three grandchildren, Jennifer Rangel of Tupelo, MS, Christian Horner (Lindsay) of Kingport, TN, and Lindsey Overholt (Robert) of Nashville, TN; two step-grandchildren, Andy Crouse (Leigh) of Madison, AL, and Joanna Flannagan (Kevin) of Opelika, AL; six great-grandchildren, Nate and Chloe Rangel, Bryson, Parker, Mae and Lucy Horner; three sisters, Vara Taylor of Iuka, MS, Wanda Smith and Barbara Borden of Booneville, MS; one sister-in-law, Louise Johnson from Marianna, FL; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edgar Ryan; second husband, Travis Riddle; one brother, James Johnson; three brother-in-laws, Milton Taylor, Darrell Smith, and Bobby Borden. Honorary Pallbearers will be Christian Horner, Dennis Smith, Bobby Fowler, Jimmy Taylor, Robert Overholt, Rod McCreary, and Carl Coleman. In lieu of flowers, make donations to your local Food Bank or your favorite charity. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.