James Ronnie Ryan, 71, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 12, 1949 to the late James Harold Ryan and the late Gracie Pauline Mills Ryan in Arkansas. Ronnie worked in the furniture industry for over 50 year. He was devoted husband to the love of his life, Bonnie and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Services will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Lloyd Minor, Bro. Ray Guin, and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Bonnie Ryan of Fulton, brother; Donny Ryan of Unity, 2 sisters; Sherry (Jackie) Herring and Shelia (Junior) West, both of Unity and a son; Craig Ryan. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harold and Gracie Pauline Ryan, and his grandmother, Zelda Mills. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.