Ruth Jamison Rye's earthly pilgrimage of over 99 1/2 years ended in the early evening hours of Saturday, October 30, 2021 when she realized the promises of her lifelong faith in God and met her Creator face to face. Ruth had enjoyed an active, interesting and transformative life until her health failed a few years ago. Born on April 22, 1922 in Pontotoc County to the late George William Jamison and Sara Ella Winters Jamison, Ruth attended school at Troy and loved and revered the people and history of Pontotoc County. She married Sidney Owen Rye on October 1, 1942 while he was a soldier in World War II, a marriage that lasted almost 65 years until his death on March 8, 2007. She made her home on the Rye family farm for 79 years where she loved the land as the consummate gardener. Ruth was a trailblazer her whole life. Having worked in the garment industry many years, she took positions of leadership normally held by men breaking the ceiling for workplace equality for women. Always bringing out the best in everyone, she and Sidney were blessed with two daughters whom they both doted over. Ruth was well read in the Bible and literature, a mannerly southern magnolia who early on taught her daughters etiquette and poise from the guidance of her reading Amy Vanderbilt and Emily Post. She always set a perfect table and was a gregarious cook. Mammaw was a wonderful bed time story teller to her daughters and especially her grandchildren over the years. A devout Christian, she was a member of Troy Baptist Church all her adult life where she taught Sunday school to all age groups. Her most loved Church responsibility was teaching Mission friends to children on Wednesday night. Ruth lived a sterling life of service to God, her family and her Church, provided a "storybook" childhood for her daughters but her grandchildren and great grandchildren where jewels in her crown. A service in celebration of her long life and her victory over death will be held at 11 AM today, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Troy Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Spence and Bro. Bert Harper officiating. Her grandchildren will praise her, and Rev. Rob Gill will provide music. Burial will follow in the Rye family plot at Pontocola Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time today at the Church located at 8272 Hwy 41 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their longtime friends. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Joan Pound Lansdell and husband, Sidney of Tupelo and Beverly Rye Blaylock and husband, Steve of Verona; her grandchildren, Dr. Charles Rye Pound (Reagan) of Madison, John Pound of Chattanooga, TN, Jamison Pound (Kathrina) of Madison, Cherish Blaylock Fletcher (Jeremy) of Mobile, AL, Steven Blaylock, II (Stacey) of Brewer and Sidney Rye Blaylock (Kristin) of Brandon. Her great grandchildren, Jesse Rye Pound, Joshua Pound, Joseph Pound, Maya Pound, Solona Pound, Thomas Pound, Henry Pound, Ruth Jamison Fletcher, Isabelle Owen Fletcher, Ford Fletcher, Claudia Blaylock, Ella Claire Blaylock, Steven "Beau" Blaylock, III, Olivia Rye Blaylock, and Eli Blaylock; one sister, Eloise Jamison Rollins of Batesville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Sidney and three siblings, G.W. Jamison, Bobby Jamison and Evelyn Munkus. Memorials may be made to the Troy Baptist Church, 8272 Hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. 38863. The family wishes to thank Kindred Home Hospice and NMMC Inpatient Hospice for their generosity of spirit during the last years. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
