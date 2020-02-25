ABERDEEN -- Bishop Eugene Sacus, 73, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, Feb 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Roy Hazzle Gymnasium. Visitation will be on Friday, Feb 28, 2020 at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Rest .

