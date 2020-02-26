Apostle Eugene Sacus died on Feb. 16, 2020 at Aberdeen Regional Community Hospital. Services will be Saturday, Feb. 29th at 1 PM at Roy Hazzle Gymnasium-Aberdeen High School. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday 28th from 3 - 6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen, MS. He was born on December 5, 1946 to the late Fannie Mae Clay and Calvin Sacus, Sr. He was ordained an Evangelist for the Church Of God In Christ organization in Winter Haven Florida. He later moved to Grand Rapids, MI and started Deliverance Temple and Second Chance Ministries. God has richly blessed this man of God. He was a radio and television personality in Western Michigan. He moved to Aberdeen, MS in March 1990 and married the love of his life on April 14, 1990. Elisha Ann Walker, In 1991 he incorporated The National Independent Apostolic Assemblies (NIAA). He was the Apostle and overseer of Holy Temple Apostolic Faith Church which was founded by Pastor D. L. Walker of Aberdeen, MS.. He also had a weekly broadcast at WWZQ 1240 at 10:00 AM. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Willie G. and Calvin Sacus, Jr. He is survived by his wife Elisha Ann Sacus. One son, Johnnie Curry of Tupelo; one brother- Bobby Sacus of Aberdeen; Three sisters, Mary Lee Sacus, Annie B. Dankins and Ethel Lee Wilson all of Aberdeen. Two step-sons, Javan Walker-Batesville, MS and Titus L (Vandetta) Walker of Tupelo,MS. Seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Are you giving up anything for Lent?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.