CEDAR BLUFF, MS -- Caylen Denay Saddler, 8, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Johnson Creek M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Johnson Creek Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.