Robert Lee "Bob" Saillilez, 82, resident of Walnut, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Private Family Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Sailliez was born September 22, 1937 in Illinois, the son of the late Jewel and Ada Lee Page Sailliez. He was a 1955 graduate of Kincaid Hig School in Illinois and was married April 16, 1960 to the former Margaret Riggs, who survives. A Christian and proud veteran of the United States Navy, Mr. Sailliez was employed as a truck dispatcher for many years before retiring. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed every opportunity he shared with his much adored grandchildren. Working in his yard, playing poker and visiting the casino were favorite pastimes. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Linda Zimmerman of Joliet, IL, three sons, Mark Sailliez of Morris, IL. Richard Sailliez of Buchanan, MI and David Saillliez (Kerry) of Romeoville, IL, one brother, Randy Julius (Paulette) of Manito, IL, thirteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by four sisters and four brothers. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home entrance honors Mr. Sailliez and all veterans for their service to our country...GOD BLESS AMERICA! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Sailliez family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
