Amory - Leona Mae Copeland Sain, 81, met her Lord and Savior face to face on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born on May 10, 1938, in Aberdeen, Mississippi, to Jefferson Manuel "J.M." Copeland and Leona Dodd Copeland Leona grew up in Missouri and attended High School in Bell City, Missouri. She married the love of her life, Bro. J. W. Sain on April 1, 1955, and in 1981 they moved to Amory, MS. They were blessed by God with three children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her primary career during her life was raising her children and providing a Christ centered loving home for her husband and family. When she worked outside of the home, she worked in manufacturing and her last job was with the Monroe County Shopper. Her family and friends were blessed to have had her in their life. Sister Sain loved being with her family and her church family at Amory First Assembly of God. A feisty woman, she would tell anyone exactly like it was if she knew something needed to be said. She had a pure heart, loved deeply, and never met a stranger. Leona would always see the best in everyone and would help anyone in need. She lived a true Christian life where she served others with a glad heart, especially when she was cooking things like homemade biscuits for loved ones. In her free time, she enjoyed listening to gospel, singing in church, and listening to Glen Campbell. She had a green thumb and she gardened tasty vegetables and grew beautiful flowers including roses. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas and her home was always so inviting. Leona liked to fish and spend time with animals, especially her puppies. She got great joy chasing her grandchildren around and caring for them. Her home health nurse, Elizabeth, was precious to Leona and the family, and they want to extend their heart felt appreciation for all the love she showed her. One of her favorite past times was spending precious time with her husband, and her family has great comfort knowing that there was a great reunion in Heaven. Leona left behind wonderful memories for her family to cherish for many years to come. She will be greatly missed but her family is at peace knowing that she has gone home. Leona is survived by her daughter, Emily Edwards (Mike), Belden, MS; sons, Jerry Sain (Mary), Amory, and Terry Sain (Brenda), Amory; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne, Joshua, Brandi, Emily, Heather, Tabitha, Chris; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Louise Oliver, Amory; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and brothers Edward Copeland and Hilton Copeland, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bro. J.W. Sain, Amory, MS. A private family funeral service will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS, with Pastor Justin Myers officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
67°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 11, 2020 @ 6:44 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.