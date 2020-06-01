Shirley Marie Stewart Saine, 83, passed away May 29, 2020, at Methodist North ICU in Memphis, TN. She was born to George Hezekiah Stewart and Minnie Jean Braddock Stewart. Shirley grew up in Ripley, MS; she was an active member in Ripley Presbyterian Church; graduating from Ripley High School in 1954; and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College. After attending Northeast Community College, Shirley moved to Memphis, TN. She was a retired employee of the Med. in Memphis, TN. Shirley was a Christian and a very active member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. She is survived by two brothers: Joe W. Stewart of Starkville, MS and Billy George Stewart of Memphis, TN, as well as a host of friends and loved ones. While Shirley had no biological sisters, she counted it a blessing that she had many sisters in the Christian faith who accepted her as if she were their family member. They went on trips together, shared "family" gatherings, shared each other's heartaches and physical pains, and were sisters in the truest definition of "sister". Shirley loved them as sisters. The family appreciates Kathy Hurst and Denese Shumaker for all the help they extended to Shirley during her illness especially during the last year or so. They drove her to doctor appointments, sat with her during treatments, provided meals for her, and did everything possible to keep her as comfortable as possible. A graveside service and interment will be held at Walnut Creek Cemetery, Tuesday, June 2, 2020,at 11:00 A.M. Expressions of sympathy, for the Saine family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
