Minister Byron Salters was the son of Pastor O.J. and Dr. Denecise Salters. He was born April 16, 1980 in Tupelo, MS and departed this life on March 23, 2021 at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN. Byron accepted Christ at an early age and united with Oak Grove MB Church. Until his departure, he served as a faithful member at the St. Rest MB Church. After graduating from Tupelo High School in 1998, he accepted his calling into the ministry in the year 2000. A walk through visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson's Memorial Chapel. Due to the weather, Services will be at St. Rest Church, Saturday, March 27 at 1:00 pm. (Mask and social distancing will be enforced). Rev. O.J. Salters will officiate. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Kathlyn Salters, Poindexter and Bessie Williams, mother -in-law, Nancy Finley and other close relatives. While in college, he banned together with a group of men to start the group, Disciples by Choice. That was the foundation that led to worshiping Christ and lifelong friendships. Moving away from the quartet realm, he was also a part of a group called Resurrection Light before he joined the Psalms. He also sung at many significant life events. Another talent he brought to the world was his love for song writing, which he did with groups, other, and his "Bookie" on their wedding day. Whether he was singing, preaching, cutting hair, fishing, driving his crew around, or cutting up, he brought joy and inspiration wherever he went. Bryon worked for 18 years with Jake at Jake's Barber Shop, solidifying a bond that turned into family. While"chopping them up" at Jake's, as Byron would say, he became a small part in the lives of many community members and soon joined Brother's Making a Difference (BMAD). While at ST. Rest Church, he served as a Associate Minister and Minister of Music, helping all the choirs and working with the youth. The youth loved him and he enjoyed being a big "kid" while inspiring and motivating them to be their best. Byron leaves to cherish his memories, a loving devoted wife, Tamulia "Bookie" Salters, that he loved and cherished. They were married for 10 years and 3 months as of 1/1/21, but together for 22 years. He also leaves his grandfather, Leon Salters, mother and father, Pastor O.J. and Dr. Denecise Salters, two brothers, Darrius Williams, and O.J. Salters, Jr., one sister, Monique Bogan (Rashad), father-in-law, Steve Finley, two sister-in-laws, Candice Finley (his SIL) and Stephanie Finley, and two brother-in-laws, Rashad Finley and Stevie Brown and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins other relatives and friends. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
