James Edward Salters 82 departed this life on June 3, 2020 at the Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation. He was born to the late Norvell and Lois Salters on January 29, 1938 in Lee County, Mississippi. He professed hope in Christ at an early age. A retired Sanitation Department with the City of Tupelo. Charles loved to fish and he enjoyed spending time with his family. He leaves to treasure his memories his two daughter, Sharon Antoinette (Tweet) (Melvin) Scott, Demetra Yvonne (Dee) (Jerry) Smith, one brother Leon Salters, five grand children, four great-grand children and a host of nephews, nieces, cousin and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers Willie B., L.C., Rufus Salters, two sisters, Annie Ruth Northington and Dorothy Stribling. Service where held at the Porter's Memorial Park at noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with the Rev. O.J. Salters, officiating and Grayson-Porter's Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be lest at www.grayson-porters.com
