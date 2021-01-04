Nora Percy Middleton Salvant died at the age of 98 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. She was born on June 4, 1922 in Baton Rouge, LA to Caroline Daugherty Percy and William McGeehee Percy. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Hugh Middleton, Sr. and James Salvant. Nora is survived by her son, Arthur Hugh Middleton, Jr. (Maron) of Greensboro, NC; daughters, Caroline Middleton Comer (Jimmy) of Aberdeen and Beverly Middleton Martin (Lee) of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Ray Comer (Anne) of Aberdeen, Carla Downs (Case) of Pensacola, FL, Lauren Martin (Oliver) of Durham, England, Brandon Martin (Jen) of Vancouver, BC, Hugh Middleton (Kelly) of El Dorado, AR, Michell Hernandez (Rick) of Austin, TX; and seven great grandchildren. She attended Agnes Scott College and Louisiana State University where she was an active member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She moved to Aberdeen in 2003 and became a member of St. John's Episcopal Church, DAR, and the Aberdeen Garden Club. She will be buried at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery in St. Francis, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church and Cemetery Association, Inc., P.O. Box 2744, St. Francisville, LA. 70775 or to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 54, Aberdeen, MS. 39730. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
