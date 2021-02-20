Lois June Biggs Salvo, 78, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at her residence in Iuka. Services will be on Wednesday, February 24, at 3:00 p.m. at Iuka First Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 23, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Iuka First Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Iuka First Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

