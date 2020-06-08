Kindle Sample, 48, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 06, 2020. She was former employee of H M Richards and enjoyed shopping, painting, playing Wahoo. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She had been an active member of Camp Blue Bird since 1994 and she was a member of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Due to Covid-19 pandemic the family ask that immediate family only attend funeral services at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Tracy Sample; parents, Charles Phillips and Martha Ann Malone Lynk; daughter, Alisha Megan Thompson (Jason); sister, Pamela Toomey (Bart); brothers, Tim Phillips (Carolyn) and Keith Phillips (Christie); grandchildren, Kalynn Jones, Avery Jones, Wyatt Thompson and Kayleigh Thompson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Archie and Jewel Smith and her step-father, Bo Lynk. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
