On Thursday, December 12, 2019, Mary Anne Renick McCain Samples, 83, lifelong resident of the Benton and Marshall County areas, passed away in the comfort of her daughter's home in Potts Camp following an extended illness. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mrs. Samples will be at 11 AM Tuesday December 17 at Ashland Baptist Church with Bro. Stanley Huddleston and Bro. Anthony Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashland City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Samples was born September 11, 1936 in Memphis, TN, the daughter of the late Eddie Lee and Aney Pauline Hudspeth Renick. She was a graduate of Ashland High School, continued her education at the Mississippi University for Women and was employed as an elementary teacher in the Ashland Public School System for 40 years before her retirement. A devoted member of Ashland Baptist Church, Mrs. Samples was active in the church choir, enjoyed reading and was a talented artist in areas that included painting and pottery. Affectionately known as "Maw-Maw" to her much adored grandchildren, she loved every opportunity sharing and spoiling each one. Mrs. Samples will be remembered by her family for her "wicked sense of humor" and also for her passion for teaching. A lot of time, care and concern was dedicated to each of her students throughout her teaching career. She will be missed by many. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM Monday, December 16 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will be shared by three daughters, Lynn Elliott of Ashland, Tina Day (Greg)of Fernandina Beach, FL and Patty Anthony (Mark) of Potts Camp, one son, Victor David Lorthas (Stephanie) of Memphis, three step daughtrs, Barbara Ehrie (Mark) of Ashland, Sandra Fitzpatrick (Dan) of Parsons, TN and Debbie Stone (Bill) of Holly Springs, a sister, Polly Hodges of Ashland, one brother, Joe Thomas Renick of Memphis, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Troy Samples and a sister, Betty Bond. "ONE HUNDRED YEARS FROM NOW, IT WILL NOT MATTER WHAT MY BANK ACCOUNT WAS, THE SORT OF HOUSE I LIVED IN, OR THE KIND OF CAR I DROVE, BUT THE WORLD MAY BE A BETTER PLACE BECAUSE I MADE A DIFFERENCE IN THE LIFE OF A CHILD." The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
