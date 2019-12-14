BENTON COUNTY -- Mary Anne Samples , 83, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Her residence in Ashland . Services will be on Tuesday December 17 at 11 AM at Ashland Baptist Church . Visitation will be on Monday December 16 from 5PM to 7 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ashland City Cemetery .

