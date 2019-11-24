Matthew Lovon Sample, 38, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Booneville on December 12, 1980, to Michael Lovon Sample and Evelyn Killough Sample. He drove a truck for Kimes and Stone Construction and was a member of South Marietta Independent Baptist Church. He loved trucking and fishing. Services will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday night from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Zions Rest Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Natalie Ann Snow Sample of Booneville; son Lucas Lovon Sample of Booneville, a daughter Elizabeth Montaina Sample of Booneville, three step-sons Brody Snow (Sarah) of Boise, ID, Quintin Grzesiak (Jessica) of Booneville, and Dylan Taylor of Cairo; his parents, Michael and Evelyn Sample; his grandmother, Grace Sample of Booneville; one brother, Michael Scott Sample (LaCrisha) of Booneville; grandchildren, Silas Snow of Boise, ID, Kinsley Grzesiak and Sutton Grzesiak, both of Booneville; and his mother and father-in-law, William and Deborah Snow of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Travis Sample; his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Maxine Killough; and his Aunt Patricia Switcher. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
