Rev. Frank Samples, a resident of Coffeeville, MS, left his earthly home on September 17, 2021 to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ who he loved and adored. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Committal will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Roads Cemetery in Slate Springs. Rev. Frank was born October 30, 1943 in Itawamba County to the parents of John Howard Samples and Lela Mae Samples of Golden, MS. Frank was a man after God's own heart. His love for telling others about Jesus was seen daily. Anyone who met him, he was sure to share a smile. He leaves behind a legacy of 38 years in pastoring. To know him was to love him. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Surviving family includes his loving wife, Ann Samples of Coffeeville, MS who loved and cherished him; his daughter, Tammy Samples Eastridge (Jody) of Teasdale, MS; step-children, Sissy Tunnell (Kevin) of Bruce, MS, Roger Poynor (Roxann) of Bruce, MS, Misty M. Dye (Bubba) of Calhoun City, MS, Trent Kirk of Cullman, AL; grandchildren, Ashely Owens (Jason), John Brown (Kayla), Tyler Kilcrease, Jaten Tunnell, Kasetin Dye, Jana Paige Kirk, Kailyn Kirk, Danielle Thomas (Christen); 12 great grandchildren and very special nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, John Howard and Lela Mae Samples; his brother, Olen Samples; and one sister, Pauline Carter.
