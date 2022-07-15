Shirley Ann Samples passed away at the age of 82 at her home in Ashland, MS. She was born April 4, 1940 to David Richardson, Sr. and Mae Richardson in Tippah County, MS. Shirley was a retired LPN for Tippah County Hospital and Ripley Medical Clinic and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Benton County, MS. Visitation will be Sunday, July 17, 2022 from 12:00 PM until the Service starts at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Committal will be at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years: Waymon "Buster" Samples, Sr.; one son: Pete Samples (Lea) of Ashland, MS; two daughters: Kim Thrasher (Ricky) of Ripley, MS, Lori Duke (Leslie) of Ashland, MS; one brother: David Richardson, Jr. of Ripley, MS; seven grandchildren: Caitlin Samples, Jake Hodum (Kecia) all of Ashland, MS, C.J. Terry (Charles), Rece Wommack all of Falkner, MS, Wesley Thrasher (Katie) of Ripley, MS, Amy Richardson (Josh) of Kossuth, MS, Kaylee Duke of Ashland, MS; fifteen great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; one grandson: Cody Samples. Officiating will be Bro. Hubert Luther. Pallbearers will be Wesley Thrasher, Josh Richardson, Charles Terry, Randy Samples, C.J. Peters, Jimmy Fortner. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
