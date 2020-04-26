Christopher Scott Sandefer, 57, departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after heroically fighting a long battle with cancer. Known far and wide as a special guy, a devoted law enforcement officer, and a patriotic American, Scott was born in Tupelo on July 7, 1962 to the late former Lee County Sheriff Roy S. Sandefer and Omie Jean Buchanan Payne. Scott grew up in Lee County, graduated from Shannon High School in 1980, where he was a standout athlete running track and playing football. He attended the University of Mississippi receiving a degree in Public Administration and was a ROTC student. Scott was a longtime member of the Mississippi National Guard and a Brigade Leader and Company Commander for the 155 th Brigade in Tupelo for many years. He was federalized during Desert Storm. His life of service to his fellowman also included 30 plus years in law enforcement at many levels. A former Captain of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, he served tours of duty with the Tupelo Police Department, the Pontotoc Police Department, and ultimately retired from the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department where his talents were substantial and appreciated and respected by all. Scott won numerous awards over his years for his law enforcement and military service including Officer of the Year. Between 2005 and 2011, he served as a Contractor with Blackwater for the U.S. Department of State protecting U.S. and foreign dignitaries as an Explosives Detection Canine Handler. A pleasant personality made Scott many friends and endeared him to his family especially his daughter Shelby and grandson, Davidson. He was baptized at South Green Street Baptist Church in Tupelo. An avid gun collector and connoisseur, Scott loved the outdoors and all God's Creation. He hunted, loved motorcycles and was a "shade tree" mechanic. He loved college sports especially the SEC and was a major supporter of the Ole Miss Rebels. "Hotty Toddy." A private family graveside service will take place on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona with Rev. Dr. David Hamilton officiating. There will be military and law enforcement honors. There will be no public visitation due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. A full celebration of life will take place sometime in the late Spring or early Summer. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving the family. Survivors include his wife, Cristi Lane Jordan Sandefer; his daughter, Shelby Leigh Sandefer, all of Black Zion Community in Pontotoc Co.; his grandson, Davidson Scott Foy; his mother, Omie Jean Payne of Plantersville; his sisters, Janet Harris (Jerry) of Huntsville, AL, and Debora Hernandez (Joel) of Plantersville; his in-laws, Johnny and Debbie Williamson of New Albany; his stepmother, Virginia Sandefer of Oxford; his brother-in-law, Brian Williamson (Jayme) of Guntown; a sister-in-law, Holly Cannon of New Albany; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Great Nieces. He was preceded in death by his Dad, Roy, in 2018; his brother, Jeffrey Sandefer in 2008, and his stepdad, Charlie Payne in 2011. Pallbearers will be Mark Baldwin, Mike Jones, Chris Patterson, Tracy Conlee, Jake Quarles, Mark Henry, Roger Garner, and Will VanGorder. Honorary pallbearers will be Sheriff Leo Mask and Randy Roberts, All Blackwater Brothers, The North Mississippi Narcotics Team who served during Scott's tenure as Captain, All Pontotoc PD and SO LEOs. Memorials may be made to Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County, 200 Hwy. 30 West New Albany, MS 38652, or see www.bmhgiving.org/; The Blackwater Memorial Alumni Association at www.networkforgood.org/donation/ExpressDonation.aspx?ORGID2=83-0860644; and Project K-9 Hero at projectk9hero.networkforgood.com/projects/45135-donate-to-project-k-9-hero, or mail check to Project K-9 Hero, 535 Griswold St. 111-105, Detroit, MI 48226. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
