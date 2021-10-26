Mary Elois Sandefur, 86, died Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab after an extended illness. A Tupelo native and lifelong resident she was born June 1, 1935, the daughter of L.C. and Mary Hazel Blackwell Bedford. Elois spent many years caring for children in her home. She was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church and enjoyed singing Gospel music and writing poetry. She was also known as a pretty good bowler and loved sharing this activity with friends and family. Elois leaves behind her son, David Sandefur (Theresa) of Tupelo; five grandchildren, Carla Poole (Keith) of Grapevine, Texas, Amy Trujillo (Tim) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Neal Whitten (Crystal) of Greenville, South Carolina, Mallory Kitchens (Corey) of Tupelo, and Nathan Hayse of Oxford; and eight great-grandchildren, Aidan Pool, Madeline and Jackson Trujillo, Janie and Lori Kennedy, and Samantha, Naomi, and Nathan Kitchens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert A. Sandefur; her son, Dan Sandefur; and her daughter, Janie Hayse. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Sauvageot officiating. Pallbearers will be Keith Poole, Tim Trujillo, Neal Whitten, Mitch Robbins, Cecil Payne, and Corey Kitchens. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Harvest Fund at 300 Church St., Tupelo, MS 38804; or Wildwood Baptist Church at 2280 West Jackson St., Tupelo MS 38801. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Tupelo Nursing and Rehab and Kindred Hospice for their loving care given to Ms. Mary. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
