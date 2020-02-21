Alice Roberta Sandercock died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at NMMC. She was 83. Born December 11, 1936 in Bangor, PA, Alice was the daughter of Caleb Russell Sandercock and Anna Rebecca Rader Sandercock. She had a bachelor's in business management and worked in human resources. After moving here from Reno, NV in 1995, she worked at the Village Frame Shoppe for many years and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Verona. She was a master gardener, loved arts and crafts, and was always making things. She had a scare crow trail for years at the Ag Center. She adored her grandchildren and rescued all sorts of animals, especially cats. A service will be held at 6 PM on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel with Rev. Jeremy Funderburk officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to service time at the funeral home. Burial will take place Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. She is survived by her children, Anna Green (Patrick) of Santa Fe, TX, Steve Cormier of Booneville, MS, and Paul Cormier (Vicki) of Tupelo, MS; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Meals on Wheels, C/O MSS, 2800 W. Main St. Tupelo, Mississippi 38801, and Saints Brew, 608 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
