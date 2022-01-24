Donnie Brownlee Sanders, 78, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born September 14, 1943 in Union County, MS to Everett Brownlee and Lee Ellis Dodds Brownlee. She was a retired credit union manager for FAA Credit Union. She enjoyed camping and boating; and had taught many people how to water ski over the years. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bobby Butler officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband, Robert Grant "R.G." Sanders; two sons, Bradley Walker Arnold and Layne Scott Garth (Cheryl); a daughter, Michelle Garth; three step-children: Tina Moses, Todd Sanders and Scarlett Sanders; two brothers, Robert Brownlee and Johnny Brownlee; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ernesteen Thomas and Imogene Jennings; and a brother, Everett Ray Brownlee. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 1:00p.m. until 2:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
