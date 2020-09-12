Mrs. Evelyn Sanders was born September 14, 1942 to Jack and Sitaria Johnson in Shaw, Mississippi. Evelyn lived most of her life in the Delta, where she grew up doing industrial work and field labor. Evelyn married Arthur Sanders in 1957. Evelyn gave birth to ten children, including a son that died at birth. Evelyn knew no strangers. She enjoyed cooking and feeding anyone that knocked at her door. All the neighbors in her complex knew her, loved her, and called her mama. She had been rearing children for a long long time. Mother will be missed. Evelyn is preceded in death by her daughter Idella Sanders, her parents Jack and Sirtaria Johnson, her Stepfather Rev. John Baker, her sisters Missouri, Ida, and Virginia, and her brothers Oscar, Jim, George, and Robert. Evelyn leaves to cherish her memories eight children: Arthur (Beatrice), Gloria (Ali), Adella (Ronnie), Lewis (Gloria), Shelder, Walter, Stephanie, and Santonio; thirty-six grand children, eighty-eight great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild; Three Sisters Mary Tyler and Berta Willis of Chicago, IL, and Martha Galmore (EJ) of Clarksdale, MS; as well as a host of nieces, Moufester and Beatrice, whom she helped raise; a host of nephews, Frank and Robert, who she also helped raise. She asked a few years ago that if she passed to mention Diane, whom she loved and was her favorite. Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Service will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
