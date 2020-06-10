OXFORD, MS -- Roxie Sanders Grady, 77, passed away Sunday, June 07, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. . Services will be on Saturday June 13, 2020 PRIVATE at Philadelphia M B Church Cemetery Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Friday PRIVATE

