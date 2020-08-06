Hal Sanders, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born November 13, 1943 in Marks, MS to Robert Pitts Sanders and Lois Chrestman Sanders. He was a twenty-two year veteran of the U.S. Army- National Guard. He was a faithful member of the American Legion Post #72 and had served as past Commander and past Adjutant. He retired from Bellsouth after thirty years. He had served as the Union County Veterans Service Officer and the Emergency Management Director, before his health forced him to retire. He loved outdoors and staying busy. When younger, he coached youth soccer and served with the Mississippi State Soccer Association. Graveside services will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Vista Memorial Park with Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating. The American Legion Post #72 will conduct military honors. Burial will be at 2:00p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Memorial Gardens in Lyon, MS. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Patsy Pierce Sanders; one son, Hal Kevin Sanders (Wendy); one daughter, Kimberly Higgins (T.J.); one sister, Bobbye Jean Sanders; three brothers, Herman Sanders, Paul Sanders and Doc Sanders; and three grandchildren, Sanders Higgins, Thomas Higgins and Ty Sanders. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Elizabeth O'Bryant, Agnes Sides, Ruby Grace Sanders and Maxine Scruggs; and three brothers, Tommy Sanders, Chuck Sanders and Willie Mack Sanders. In honor of Mr. Sanders' service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his funeral service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
