Jeff McAuthor Sanders died Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was 56. Born on May 20, 1963 to Johnny McAuthor Sanders and Barbara Mackey Sanders, Jeff had a heart of gold and a big smile to go with it and always felt compelled to help others. He enjoyed cooking out with family and friends. Jeff was an avid NASCAR enthusiast. He was a wonderful husband and big brother and will be missed by so many. A celebration of life service for Jeff will be held at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. Jeff is survived by his wife, Cathy Scott Sanders; his sister, Vicki Sanders Rollish of Nashville, TN; his aunts, Shirley Fitzgibbon of Tupelo, MS, Betty Sanders, and Lucy Sanders of New York, and the entire Mackey family; and numerous cousins and extended family members and friends everywhere. He was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
